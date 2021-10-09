Women's Tour: Hundreds line Suffolk streets for final leg
- Published
Hundreds of people turned out to watch cyclists race in the final leg of the Women's Tour.
The 96-mile (155.3km) sixth stage of the event started in Haverhill and finished in Felixstowe, Suffolk.
It was won by world champion Elisa Balsamo, 23, from Italy, while Dutch rider Demi Vollering, 24, became the 2021 tour winner.
Peter Hodges, from the event organisers SweetSpot, said the tour always gets "a great reception in Suffolk".
The county last hosted the tour's final leg in 2014.
After setting off from Haverhill, the cyclists travelled through Skate's Hill, Long Melford, Needham Market and Clopton Hill before finishing in Felixstowe.
Mr Hodges said: "All of the towns' communities en route always turn out and support.
"We get a great reception in Suffolk. It's a beautiful county, the scenery is great."
We’ve got a new name to add to our roll of honour…— AJ Bell Women's Tour (@thewomenstour) October 9, 2021
Congratulations @demivollering, the 2021 @AJBell Women’s Tour champion 👏🏻 #WomensTour #UCIWWT pic.twitter.com/2Y2jo4vn2F
Amy Hyde Parker, from the Long Melford organising committee, said the village used the event "as a great opportunity, after such a difficult 18 months, to bring everyone together and give something back".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk