Suffolk: Yoxman sculpture to become landmark off A12
- Published
A giant bronze statue of a man is due to be unveiled next month, near a major road in Suffolk.
The Yoxman statue, near the A12 in Yoxford, will stand 26ft (7.9m) tall and weigh eight tonnes.
According to the sculptor, Laurence Edwards, it is one of the largest bronze pieces to be cast in England in recent years.
He said it will be "completely in sync and in harmony with the local landscape".
Mr Edwards has been working on the project in the grounds of the private estate of Cockfield Hall for four years.
He said: "The challenge set me by the commissioners is quite extraordinary, they are very ambitious, and really they wanted it to be someone very local and indeed it is my village, which is completely crazy.
"It can almost be seen by my house.
"He's a Green Man for our age, a lightning rod for loads of issues about ecology and what we are doing to this planet.
"He's kind of like a revenant, a visitor from the past who's come back."
Russell Pearce, chairman of Yoxford Parish Council, said: "I think it's fantastic - when you stand beside it, the size of it, it's awe-inspiring.
"To have that standing in the village, and be able to see it from the A12, it's a great thing for Yoxford and will really help the economy.
"It will really stand out, and people will want to stop and have a look around here."