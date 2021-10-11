Bury St Edmunds: Two men re-arrested in murder probe after stabbing
- Published
Two men have been re-arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died in June from a stab wound to the chest.
Neil Charles, 47, was discovered by officers in Winsford Road in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at about 03:55 BST on 20 June.
The two men, one in his teens and the other in his 50s, have been taken into custody for questioning, police said.
They were initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm but released under investigation.
Suffolk Police said it was still appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.