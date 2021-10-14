Barham farmhouse shooting: Gun dealer who killed wife thought he had Covid
- Published
A gun dealer who killed his wife during the first national coronavirus lockdown believed he had Covid, a court heard.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, had contacted care providers 26 times in 42 days prior to shooting his wife Silke, 42, at their Suffolk home last year.
Ipswich Crown Court heard there had been "no evidence" of marital problems until the "pandemic reached its peak".
Hartshorne-Jones pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at a previous hearing.
Speaking at a sentencing hearing on Wednesday, prosecutor Peter Gair said Hartshorne-Jones' "extensive contact with various health professionals" had included the ambulance service, accident and emergency departments and private GPs, but no cause for his symptoms had been found.
After shooting his wife at their farmhouse home in Barham on 3 May 2020, the defendant called 999 "asking for the police, not the ambulance service", Mr Gair said.
"He went on to say he shot his wife twice in the chest."
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, who sustained wounds to her left upper arm and chest, went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital.
Mr Gair said: "There's no evidence that I've seen, from any source, of any problems with the marriage until March 2020, when, of course, the Covid-19 pandemic reached its peak in the UK.
"It's then clear from the evidence that the defendant believed that he had been infected by the virus."
An earlier hearing had been told Hartshorne-Jones was "suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning".
Hartshorne-Jones, who ran a recruitment business and also traded in shotguns, first got a shotgun certificate in 2000. It was renewed in 2015.
He also obtained a firearms dealer registration in 2010.
Mr Gair said Hartshorne-Jones had answered "no" in 2000 and 2015 to a question on firearms certificate applications about whether he had ever received treatment for a mental health condition.
He said it had since been found "there are episodes recorded in his medical notes of depression prior to the signing by him, certainly for renewal in 2015".
Police seized eight shotguns, two rifles, two air rifles and nine stocks and barrels from the home after the killing, all of which were held in accordance with licensing requirements, Mr Gair said.
The sentencing hearing continues.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk