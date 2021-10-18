NHS: Suffolk doctor calls on government to talk to GPs
A GP has called on the government to have "honest and realistic conversations" about how it can relieve the pressure on clinicians.
Suffolk GP Lindsey Crockett's comments came as the government handed practices £250m to take on temporary staff.
It wants practices to see more patients face-to-face but Dr Crockett said: "I don't think government is really aware of actually what we are doing."
The Department of Health and Social Care has been asked for comment.
Dr Crockett, who works at the Alderton Health Centre, part of the Peninsula Practice, near Woodbridge, said solving issues was not simply a case of getting locums.
"I don't know that they understand, but it's about being able to cater for people as individuals," she said.
Her practice offers patients the chance to have either face-to-face or video appointments, with about 60% opting for the former.
Patient Louise Shuter said she found it "pretty easy" to get an appointment for her seven-week-old daughter Dorothy's injections and felt "well supported".
The practice's workload is heavier and staff are fitting in booster vaccinations and Long Covid clinics, as well as seeing the problems that people didn't go to their GP for during lockdowns.
Dispenser Amber Snowden said she and her colleagues had received abuse from some patients.
"We've faced every struggle we can and we've just gotten through it as a team," she said.
"I think we've grown stronger a team for doing that.
"I think patients respect us more now as they know the struggles we've been through and they've eased up a bit."
Dr Crockett said the increase in workload was "a real battle".
"It's so disheartening to feel that we're continuing to be undermined and undervalued and not recognised for what we do," she said.
"It's tiring... it's not sustainable."
While the government has encouraged GPs to see more patients face-to-face, Dr Crockett said the situation was not "one size fits all".
"It's about really understanding what our patients need and being able to be flexible with appointment systems," she said.
Dr Crockett said she would need to look at the detail of the £250m package because she did not know if it was "new money".
"But it isn't all about the money, it's about working in the right way, being smart with it, and being able to be efficient with our services and able to cater for people as individuals and not just have a blanket 'come and have a face-to-face appointment'," she said.