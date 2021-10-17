Felixstowe lorry park death: Four arrested
A man thought to have been involved in an altercation at a lorry park near the UK's biggest container port has died.
Officers were called to Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, at 01:50 BST, to reports the man needed urgent medical attention.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics, police said.
Detectives say the unexplained death is being treated as suspicious and continue to question four arrested men.
They have appealed with anyone with dashcam footage or who may have been in the area of Dock Gate Two between midnight and 03:00 GMT, to get in touch.
