Lavenham: Street closed after lorry brings down power cables
- Published
A road has been closed after a lorry brought down power cables in a picturesque village.
Suffolk Police said officers were called to Prentice Street in Lavenham at about 09:20 BST.
In a Facebook post, they said the power cables were "drooped dangerously across this narrow historic street".
Officers asked people to avoid the area and said police would remain at the scene until it was deemed safe for all local residents and road users.
Engineers from UK Power Networks, which owns the power lines, were attending the site.
The electricity company estimated that power would be restored between 18:30 and 19:30.
