Suffolk homes by River Deben at risk of flooding
- Published
Homes are at risk of flooding along the River Deben in Suffolk the Environment Agency has said.
A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties on the estuary at Waldringfield, Methersgate and Martlesham Creek.
Flood warnings are also in place for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry and the River Orwell at Cliff Quay in Ipswich.
"Immediate action" is required in those areas and the situation is being closely monitored, said the agency.
A flood warning means flooding is expected.
Flooding is expected between 11:00 BST and 15:00 BST as the peak level at Harwich is due at 13:00 BST with a wind Force 5, it said.
We have issued a flood warning for isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary ⚠️— EnvAgencyAnglia (@EnvAgencyAnglia) October 21, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/q9B9hD5YYM
Sign up to receive our flood warnings here: https://t.co/P6B524qsJt #Suffolk #Flood pic.twitter.com/5H2ZPkBLHw
Areas most at risk in the Martlesham area are Martlesham Bridge, including Bealings Road, School Lane and Sandy Lane.
"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger," it added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk