Suffolk homes by River Deben at risk of flooding

Published
Image source, Dave Thompson/Geograph
Image caption, Isolated riverside properties on the tidal River Deben estuary, at Martlesham Creek are at risk of flooding

Homes are at risk of flooding along the River Deben in Suffolk the Environment Agency has said.

A flood warning has been issued for riverside properties on the estuary at Waldringfield, Methersgate and Martlesham Creek.

Flood warnings are also in place for Bawdsey Quay, Felixstowe Ferry and the River Orwell at Cliff Quay in Ipswich.

"Immediate action" is required in those areas and the situation is being closely monitored, said the agency.

A flood warning means flooding is expected.

Flooding is expected between 11:00 BST and 15:00 BST as the peak level at Harwich is due at 13:00 BST with a wind Force 5, it said.

Areas most at risk in the Martlesham area are Martlesham Bridge, including Bealings Road, School Lane and Sandy Lane.

"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger," it added.

Image source, Tim Marchant/Geograph
Image caption, Flood warnings are in place at Bawdsey Quay and Felixstowe Ferry

