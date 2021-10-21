Ex-government adviser to head Ipswich Vision development body
A former government adviser has been appointed as chairman of a regeneration body to boost a Suffolk town.
Jackie Sadek will chair Ipswich Vision to help oversee the town's growth.
Future plans include creating more homes in the town centre using existing buildings and linking the park, station, marina and commerce centres.
Ms Sadek who has worked with London Docklands Development Corporation, said the town "had very good bones".
"Real change is best delivered to places via an entrepreneurial approach alongside collaborative ways of working," she said.
"We need to get on with delivering and we will be judged by outcomes."
Ms Sadek said she intended to change awareness of the town's potential, especially the Waterfront area, which should be a destination for investment, as well as for all the people of Suffolk.
"Ipswich has everything going for it - it's got very good bones," she said.
"It's got a lovely Medieval street pattern and we have to connect it back to its history and its narrative to get the best out of it."
Ipswich recently benefitted from £25m from the government as part of its Towns Fund.
Other members of the Ipswich Vision board included Ipswich Central, the borough and county councils, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, New Anglia LEP, the University of Suffolk, All About Ipswich and Tom Hunt MP.
Mr Hunt said he was "really looking forward" to working with the new chairman who starts her role next month.
"There is real determination amongst partners to deliver long-term improvement for the town centre," he said.
The leader of Ipswich Borough Council, David Ellesmere, said Ms Sadek "brings real-world experience of delivering regeneration projects and the national connections that will be invaluable in producing the big improvements we want to see in our town."
Ipswich Central, which represents 630 local businesses, has published a five-year plan in which it pledged an intention to spend up to £4m on transforming life in the town centre.
