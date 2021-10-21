Barham: Man who shot wife dead sent to mental health hospital
A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, shot his wife, Silke, 42, twice as she lay in bed at their home in Barham in Suffolk, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
Judge Martyn Levett said the "motive is very much left in the air".
Det Insp Karl Nightingale said Mrs Hartshorne-Jones' family were "devastated beyond comprehension".
Hartshorne-Jones shot his wife in the early hours of the morning on May 3 last year, the court heard.
The pair had been using separate bedrooms at the time as Mr Hartshorne-Jones wanted to social distance.
He later called police and when they arrived said he had not meant to kill his wife.
Hartshorne-Jones had made contact with various care providers 26 times in the 42 days between March 16 and April 27, the court heard.
In a voicemail message to his wife's father, on March 29, the defendant said he had been anxious and this was "driving Silke crazy".
"She thinks I'm exaggerating and just have a chest infection but I've never felt so unwell," Hartshorne-Jones had said.
Judge Levett said the defendant complained his wife had not paid him "enough attention" when he claimed he had coronavirus, something there was "no clinical evidence" he had.
He said the defendant, who was found to have an abnormality of mental functioning, had not disclosed his history of mental ill health in order to hold firearms.
Hartshorne-Jones, who ran a recruitment business and also traded in shotguns, first got a shotgun certificate in 2000. It was renewed in 2015.
The court heard he had been suffering from a "depressive mental illness over a period of a decade, maybe more".
The judge told Hartshorne-Jones, who at an earlier hearing admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility: "It's not possible to reliably estimate when you will cease to be a danger."
Hartshorne-Jones was sentenced to a hybrid order, under the Mental Health Act, of life with a minimum term of eight years.
He was detained in a mental health hospital but may be transferred to prison to serve the rest of his sentence if he becomes well enough.
The judge said it was "a tragic case" and praised the dignity of Mrs Hartshorne-Jones' family.
Senior Investigating Officer, Mr Nightingale, of Suffolk Constabulary, said: "The killing of Silke has left family members, friends and colleagues devastated beyond comprehension.
"Many lives have truly been changed; none more so than the children of Mr and Mrs Hartshorne-Jones."
He said what had occurred was "unthinkable".
