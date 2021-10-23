Suffolk coastal erosion: Warning over cliff digging
A council has warned against "extremely dangerous" cliff digging in an area with eroding coastline.
East Suffolk Council said they were alerted to "someone digging into the cliffs" at Pakefield, near Lowestoft.
The authority advised people to take care near cliffs, adding that they were "some of the fastest-eroding cliffs in western Europe".
"Please don't put your life, or the lives of loved ones, at risk," they added on Twitter.
It said "digging into [the cliffs] or climbing on them is extremely dangerous".
in August, the council warned people to avoid another beach on the coastline after erosion.
