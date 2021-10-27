Covid: Ipswich and West Suffolk hospitals suspend visitors
Hospitals in east and west Suffolk have temporarily suspended visitors due to the increased number of Covid infections in the county.
The changes apply to Ipswich Hospital, West Suffolk Hospital and all community hospitals in the area.
Official figures showed there were 4,015 cases in Suffolk in the week to 22 October and 12 Covid-related deaths.
Parents of children and those visiting patients in for maternity or end-of-life care are exempt from the changes.
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) and West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust said the suspension would be for three weeks but the situation would be reviewed in two weeks.
Sue Wilkinson, chief nurse of West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said the decision to suspend visitors was "not taken lightly".
"Our priority, however, has to be keeping those vulnerable patients in our care as safe as possible," she said.
"And with the high levels of Covid-19 cases in the county currently that means reducing the number of people coming into our hospitals."
ESNEFT said the changes applied at Ipswich Hospital, Felixstowe Hospital, Aldeburgh Hospital and Bluebird Lodge in Ipswich.
West Suffolk said visiting restrictions applied to patients at West Suffolk Hospital and Glastonbury Court in Bury St Edmunds, and Newmarket Community Hospital.
Both Trusts said relatives of patients could still keep in touch with them, either by ESNEFT's Letters to Loved Ones service or West Suffolk's helpline or video calling services.
Official figures showed Ipswich was no longer in England's table of top 20 areas with the highest number of coronavirus infections.
The rate of infection there dropped by 16% and the number of new coronavirus cases fell from 1,178 to 990 in the week to 22 October.
A further 40,954 confirmed cases across the UK were announced on Tuesday.
