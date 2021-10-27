RAF Lakenheath: Increased F-15 flights needed for Nato defence
American military aircraft have been taking part in increased operations across the skies of East Anglia.
48th Fighter Wing said F-15 jets from RAF Lakenheath have been flying over the region to show a "capability to rapidly generate air response".
The operations from the Suffolk base will continue until Thursday, but will not include low-altitude flying.
A statement from 48th Fighter Wing said the operations gave aircrew experience for the "defence of the Nato alliance".
It said all training will be conducted in accordance with Ministry of Defence and UK airspace regulations.
RAF Lakenheath is owned by the UK Ministry of Defence and leased to the United States Air Force and the 48th Fighter Wing of F-15 jets.
Nato - the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation - is the world's most powerful regional defence alliance.
