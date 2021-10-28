Ipswich A14 logistics park could create 1,200 jobs
A new logistics park off the A14 that could create 1,200 jobs has been granted planning permission despite opposition from residents.
The 60-acre site is at the former Orwell Crossing area, in Ipswich.
Concerns had been raised over the 21m (69ft) height of the buildings, access to the truck stop and landscaping.
Tim Rainbird, the agent for developer Orwell Truck Stop Ltd, said the approval would bring "substantial economic benefits".
He said nearly 1,200 full-time equivalent jobs would be created in addition to 300 construction jobs by the project.
The warehousing development "supports port-related activities in the right location, addressing deficiencies in the logistics supply market and underpinning key aspirations of East Suffolk's strategic plan", added Mr Rainbird.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plans included development on two brownfield sites and one on greenfield land.
Concerns had been raised about the proximity of the units to homes, but Mr Rainbird said the units would be 66m (216ft) away, nearly 20m (66ft) further away than the original plans.
One objector said the units "would totally overwhelm the properties" and were "too excessive for a rural location".
Graeme Watts, from Brightwell, Foxhall and Purdis Farm Group Parish Council, said it would have a "serious impact on the quality of life" of nearby residents.
With the site off the A14 eastbound carriageway, trucks will be required to use the Seven Hills junction to head westbound.
Planning officers said improvements to that junction are being secured through the 2,000-home Brightwell Lakes development.
Work on the first phase is expected to start in the spring or summer of next year.
