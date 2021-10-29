Copdock Interchange: Views wanted on A12/A14 junction changes
A public consultation into how to improve the junction that connects two main routes in Suffolk has started.
National Highways has proposed two potential changes to the Copdock Interchange, near Ipswich.
It said the roundabout, which connects the A14 with the A12 southbound and a road into the town, sees "unnecessary delays and queueing" at peak times.
One of the proposed options would be to add extra lanes to the roundabout and on the slip lanes.
The other would be to have a new link road built between the A12 and the A14, east of the junction current interchange.
National Highways said its objective would be to improve journey times, make the junction and nearby roads safer and to provided a "more accessible and integrated route not just for road traffic but also cyclists, walkers and other users of the network".
The consultation is open until 9 December.
