Stowmarket woman marks 80 years of Poppy Appeal collecting
- Published
A woman who has been a Poppy Appeal collector for 80 years has urged people to "give generously" as the Royal British Legion celebrates 100 years.
Jill Gladwell first started collecting funds for the appeal during World War Two when she was 14 years old.
She helped launch this year's national campaign and will receive an 80th anniversary award in Stowmarket.
The 95-year-old from near Stowmarket, Suffolk, said collecting had been "wonderful".
She said she first started volunteering for the Poppy Appeal in 1941 because her father was in World War One and was a "strong legion man".
"It just stemmed from there because money was needed to help the wounded and their families," she said.
Mrs Gladwell said her mother was the organiser of collecting in the village.
"I got out there and started collecting, and I've done it ever since," she said.
On Tuesday, she was one of 10 collectors through 10 decades to help launch the National Poppy Appeal in the 100th anniversary year of the Royal British Legion.
During the event at Clarence House, she met the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.
She said Prince Charles and Camilla were "charming" and "it was quite an honour" to meet them.
Back in Suffolk, she said it was "wonderful" to be out collecting.
"This money is needed for wounded people who could be forgotten about.
"People must give generously," she said.
Five generations of Mrs Gladwell's family have been involved in the Poppy Appeal through the years, including her great-great niece, aged 10.
The Royal British Legion supports serving and former personnel and their families. More than 40,000 volunteers across the country will be collecting donations for this year's appeal.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk