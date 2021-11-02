Suffolk nightspot injection spiking attacks investigated
Police are investigating a series of reports of spiking by injection and a drink being tampered with at nightspots in two towns.
Suffolk Police said they received reports of four cases in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds over the weekend.
Three of the reported incidents included someone being jabbed with a needle and the other was where a person had their drink spiked.
The force said any reports would be "investigated and taken seriously".
It urged anyone who thought they had been spiked to "report it to police as quickly as possible to help officers carry out tests and gather the best evidence".
"If you think someone has been spiked, then you should let bar staff or a door supervisor know," said a spokesperson.
"We would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to spiking to contact police."
Police said the incidents were reported to have taken place at Revolution and Bar 21 in Ipswich, and at Flex in Bury St Edmunds.
Boycotts of clubs and bars have been taking place across the country in response to fears over the rising number of reported attacks and amid calls for fresh security measures.
One campaign group, Girls Night In Norwich, has urged people to stay away from venues in the city on 4 November.
