Redenhall residents call for action after 'horrendous' floods
People forced to move out of their homes after flash flooding are calling for action to prevent similar events in the future.
Residents of Redenhall, near Harleston, Norfolk, said the effects of flooding last Christmas were "horrendous" and want more protection for homes and businesses.
Many are still repairing the damage after waters rose up to 1m (3ft 3in).
The government said it was investing a record £5.2bn in flood defences.
Villagers issued their plea as the COP26 climate conference took place in Glasgow.
Colin Pearce's home in Redenhall was flooded on 23 December and he was only able to move back into the property two weeks ago.
"It's been really hard," he said.
"Especially the mental side of it, the work and the hassle - it's just horrendous.
"People don't realise what is actually involved."
Mr Pearce helped his neighbours, who were sheltering in their loft, escape their property.
He said they would not be able to move back into their home until just before Christmas.
Abigail Mill's home was used as shelter for residents during the flooding which saw her garden submerged.
She has since set up a campaign group calling for more flood defences for the village.
"You don't ever think that this this is going to happen to you," she said.
"Change needs to happen. We are in an environmental crisis.
"Action needs to happen now. Money needs to be invested in flood defences."
Craig Barker, owner of Barker Family Funeral Service in Long Stratton, said the flooding had severely affected his premises and pushed his business to the brink.
"I put a lot of money, effort and time into setting this business up and now I've got to start from scratch again," he said.
Last month Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, which brings together all agencies and partners involved in flood planning and response, formally adopted a strategy and action plan.
It has identified 16 sites across Norfolk regularly at risk of flooding, including the A143 at Redenhall and the A140 at Long Stratton, that it will inspect to assess how to minimise or mitigate local flooding risk.
A spokesman from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: "We know flooding and coastal erosion have terrible consequences for people, businesses and the environment.
"It's why since 2015 we have protected 314,000 homes in England and are investing a record £5.2 billion to create a further 2,000 new flood and coastal defences to better protect 336,000 properties across England.
"Our long-term flood and coastal erosion plan will ensure the country is more resilient to effects of climate change in the years ahead."