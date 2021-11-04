Elena Baltacha: Stars donate to tennis foundation auction
Celebrities and sports stars have donated items to be auctioned in memory of former British number one tennis player Elena Baltacha.
Before her death aged 30 in 2014, Baltacha set up a tennis academy in Ipswich for children, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Thursday's auction of 130 lots includes items belonging to Emma Raducanu, Andy Murray, Ed Sheeran and Cliff Richard.
Proceeds will go to the Elena Baltacha Foundation and other charities.
Raducanu, the current British women's number one, has donated two tennis racquets to the Love All Auction.
Murray has also donated a racquet and signed kit, while Sheeran has donated a signed limited edition copy of his single Bad Habits.
Sir Cliff has given handwritten lyrics to his 1958 debut hit Move It, a signed copy of his autobiography The Dreamer and a signed jacket that he wore during The Great 80 Tour 2021.
Baltacha was born in Ukraine, but moved to England as a child with her footballer father Sergei, who played for Ipswich Town between 1988 and 1990.
He later transferred to St Johnstone in Scotland, where Baltacha grew up and trained with tennis coach Judy Murray, mother of Wimbledon title holders Andy and Jamie Murray.
The tennis star, who retired after the 2012 Olympics having suffered from a chronic liver condition since she was 19, settled in Ipswich and toured schools in the area to show children how to play.