New split-level recycling centre for Haverhill gets go-ahead
A new split-level covered recycling centre has been given the go-head to help people "recycle and dispose of rubbish safely and efficiently".
The facility on Homefield Road in Haverhill in Suffolk, will replace the one on Chalkstone Way.
It will be located alongside an existing waste transfer station, which sorts locally collected rubbish.
Suffolk county councillor Richard Smith said it would be a "significant asset" for residents in and around Haverhill.
The new design will allow drivers to queue within the site and offers improved access from the public highway when compared to the Chalkstone Way site, according to the council.
It also granted FCC Environment, which manages all Suffolk's 11 recycling centres, an environmental permit for the replacement.
Mr Smith, cabinet member for economic development, transport strategy and waste, said: "As the communities of west Suffolk continue to grow, it is important they are able to recycle and dispose of rubbish safely and efficiently."
Suffolk County Council expects the new facility to open during 2022.
