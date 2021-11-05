Lowestoft post office earmarked for restoration
Work to renovate a post office facade could begin this winter if planning permission is granted.
Lowestoft's former post office, a Grade II listed building on London Road North, has lain empty for the past four years.
The 19th Century building was bought by the council in 2018.
Earlier this year East Suffolk Council said it hoped the revamp would encourage a new commercial business tenant to come forward.
The "significant work" needed was thought to have been a stumbling block to any new occupier, the council said.
"The project will help to improve the condition and appearance of the building whilst restoring its historic character.
The post office's roof, windows, facade stonework and entrance will be restored to the original design.
The repairs are part of efforts to restore Lowestoft's conservation area. according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The town's buildings, which are predominantly 19th century Victorian architecture, are a legacy of Morton Peto, "the maker of modern Lowestoft".
The civil engineer and entrepreneur was responsible for the development of the town as a Victorian pleasure resort.
Buildings behind the post office will be demolished to make way for nine new affordable homes.
The council's planning committee has been recommended to approve restoration work.