Sudbury turns yellow to back non-league team in FA Cup tie
- Published
A town has turned yellow as its football team prepares to play in the opening round of the FA Cup for the first time in 21 years.
AFC Sudbury, from the eighth tier of English football, have won five matches to reach the first round.
The Suffolk club hosts League Two Colchester with the match kicking off live on BBC Two at 19:55 GMT.
Ground manager John Crosbie said it was "definitely one of our biggest days in our history".
"Everyone is behind the Yellows... it's been amazing how the town has reacted, and not just Sudbury but the surrounding villages," he said.
Fee Willingham, who lives a stone's throw away from the club's MEL Group Stadium, has put up bunting, balloons and a banner that says "come on Sudbury, you can do it".
"We're going to win today, we surely are," she said.
Ms Willingham travelled to Wembley in 1989 when Sudbury Town - which later amalgamated with Sudbury Wanderers to form AFC Sudbury - played Tamworth in the FA Vase Final.
She said that was "amazing".
One of Colchester's most famous moments was their giant-killing of Leeds Utd in the FA Cup fifth round in 1971 when they were in the old Fourth Division and Leeds were one of the strongest teams in England, but this time the Essex side are the favourites.
Although she was not lucky enough to get a ticket to watch the Yellows take on Colchester, Ms Willingham said she would be watching on BBC Two at home, where she would probably hear the roar of the crowd.
"We need things like this at the moment," she said.
Sudbury are fourth in the Isthmian League North Division, with an average league attendance this season of 276.
The club said its initial batch of 500 tickets for the FA Cup match sold out within 90 minutes.
Mr Crosbie said a team of volunteers had been busy getting the 3G artificial pitch ready ahead of the match.
The last time AFC Sudbury played in the FA Cup first round proper, in the 2000/01 season, they lost 6-1 to Darlington.
Mr Crosbie said he thought Sudbury had a good chance against The Us, who are 17th in League Two.
"It's going to be difficult, we're not foolish, Colchester are a good side but we can do it, we're disciplined, we're organised, we're skilful and we play as a team," he said.
