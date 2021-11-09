The Queen's Suffolk horse put down at Easton Farm Park
A pregnant Suffolk Punch horse who was given as a gift to the Queen during her Golden Jubilee in 2002 has been put down after getting stuck in a ditch.
Whitton Poppy, who was 18, was found at her Easton Farm Park home in Suffolk on the morning of 2 November.
She had suffered injuries to her legs while trying to free herself from the ditch during the night.
The fire service helped get her out and a vet worked to try to save her, but a decision was made to euthanise.
Farm owner, Fiona Siddall, said: "We were alerted by Lilly, our other Suffolk Punch and found Poppy stuck in a ditch.
"Despite the Herculean efforts of our staff, the vet and Suffolk Fire and Rescue, we managed to rescue Poppy, however she had sustained serious injuries to her back legs and the vet made the difficult decision to euthanise her.
"Poppy was a beautiful example of the Suffolk horse breed and met thousands of children at the farm over the years.
"She bred some lovely foals including Florence of Easton who has won many prizes at shows both locally and nationally as a fine example of the breed."
She added that 18 was "still a good age for a Suffolk horse".
Poppy was still owned by The Queen, but had been living at Easton for about a decade.
