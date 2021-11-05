University of Suffolk builds 'state-of-the-art' £13m health centre
A university is building a £13m health centre that will be open to members of the public.
Construction work on the University of Suffolk facility is under way on Ipswich waterfront.
Applications for its health courses at the university have increased by 25% in the last year.
Dr Paul Driscoll-Evans, dean of health and sports science, said students would learn in a "state-of-the-art clinical simulation space".
It is set to open in spring 2022.
"We are here and situated in the heart of our community, What we want to do is make sure we develop graduates who can make a difference," said Dr Driscoll-Evans.
He said this year had seen the university's largest ever cohort intake.
"We've got ambitions to grow. The current pandemic has taught us all how important it is that we have got qualified health care professionals on board," he said.
