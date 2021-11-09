Ipswich Boom Battle Bar gets licence despite axe concerns
- Published
A new £1.2m bar has been granted a licence after concerns over the use of axes under the influence of alcohol were addressed.
Boom Battle Bar hopes to open in February in Ipswich's Buttermarket shopping and leisure centre.
The bar, which already has five venues in the UK, features axe-throwing and mini golf.
Richard Beese, co-founder of the chain, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled we have been granted a licence."
The licence was approved by Ipswich Borough Council, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Suffolk Police had raised concerns "over the use of weapons, namely axes, metal golf clubs and possibly hammers and nails being used inside a premise where alcohol is being served and where children are present".
Public Health Suffolk also expressed fears due to the already higher-than-average alcohol-related hospital admissions in the area,
But conditions attached the licence meant people who have consumed alcohol will not be able to take part in some activities, including the axe-throwing and hammershlagen - a game involving a hammer and nails.
Customers cannot consume alcohol during the games and could be breathalysed if there are suspicions they have.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk