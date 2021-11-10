Lakenheath man sentenced for role in death of buzzard
A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after incorrectly storing chemicals found following the death of a buzzard.
The Crown Prosecution Service said containers of the same insecticide that killed the bird were found at Shane Leech's property near Lakenheath in Suffolk.
It said it was likely the buzzard died after eating a poisoned pigeon carcass.
Leech, 33, who admitted the offences, was sentenced by Ipswich magistrates.
The CPS said a member of the public reported the discovery of the dead buzzard and pigeon to Natural England in September 2020.
It said test results showed the partially plucked pigeon had Bendiocarb residue, a highly toxic insecticide, on its body.
The buzzard had the same chemical in its stomach.
Two 3kg containers of Bendiocarb were found at Leech's home on the 18 January, prosecutors said.
There were also 30 dead pheasants on the floor of an outbuilding, and no health and safety warnings stating that insecticide chemicals were being stored anywhere on the property.
Two shotguns were also found in an unlocked room, the court heard.
'Tragic circumstances'
Leech was sentenced for two offences of failing to comply with a health and safety regulation and four counts of failing to comply with firearm licenses.
He was given a 12-month community order and must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.
Ashley Petchey, from the CPS, said Leech "showed no responsibility for his actions".
"This case demonstrates the need to store chemicals securely and safely as failing to do so can have tragic circumstances, especially for wildlife in the countryside," he said.
Wild birds in England are fully protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.
