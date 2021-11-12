BBC News

Suffolk: Hundreds of seals spotted in a rare event

Image source, National Trust/Andrew Capell
Orford Ness said on Twitter it stopped counting the seals after 200

Hundreds of seals have been spotted off the Suffolk coast in a rare event.

About 200 animals were seen in the water and on the beach at the Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, which is run by the National Trust.

Both grey and common seals can be found off the Suffolk coast, but the trust said they were "rarely in the numbers seen".

The nature reserve is known for its wildlife including the brown hare, Chinese water deer and marsh harrier.

There are large colonies of seals on the coast in neighbouring Norfolk, which can breed thousands of pups each winter, but nothing of similar size in Suffolk.

Image source, PA Media
Seals can be spotted in large numbers at beaches such as Horsey (pictured) and Blakeney in Norfolk

