Suffolk: Hundreds of seals spotted in a rare event
- Published
Hundreds of seals have been spotted off the Suffolk coast in a rare event.
About 200 animals were seen in the water and on the beach at the Orford Ness National Nature Reserve, which is run by the National Trust.
Both grey and common seals can be found off the Suffolk coast, but the trust said they were "rarely in the numbers seen".
The nature reserve is known for its wildlife including the brown hare, Chinese water deer and marsh harrier.
When thinking about Orford Ness wildlife you may think birds, hares and Chinese Water Deer but we also get visits from seals, rarely in the numbers seen here though. We lost count at 200. 📷 Andrew Capell pic.twitter.com/yeaDn8j76M— Orford Ness (@OrfordNessNT) November 12, 2021
There are large colonies of seals on the coast in neighbouring Norfolk, which can breed thousands of pups each winter, but nothing of similar size in Suffolk.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk