Elveden: Man arrested over attack on jogger
A man has been arrested after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack.
The young woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to pull down her leggings when she was jogging near the A11 in Elveden, Suffolk.
The victim was taken to hospital after being attacked on Tuesday morning.
The man in his 30s, from Thetford, Norfolk, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of sexual assault.
He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
Detectives cordoned off the scene in London Road, known locally as the old A11, following the attack between 11:00 and 12:00 GMT.
The woman, found by a member of the public, was being supported by specialist officers after being discharged from hospital, police said.
The suspect has been described as male, white, about 5ft 9ins tall (1.75m), had brown stubble on his face and spoke with an English accent.
He was also wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and had a bike.
Police say they would still like to hear from anybody in the in the London Road area at the time, particularly those who were between the slip road junction with the A11 southbound and the Elveden Road junction.
Any motorists with dashcam footage have also been asked to get in contact.
