Banksy artwork removed from old electrical shop in Lowestoft
A Banksy mural is being removed from a building in Lowestoft.
The work, which depicts a child with a crowbar next to a sandcastle and paving slab, appeared on the side of an old shop in the town in August.
Workmen were at the scene on Sunday cutting it out of the wall.
The former electrical shop was on the market for £300,00 when the work appeared, but was re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed his East Coast "spraycation".
The elusive street artist claimed responsibility for 10 pieces of work in Suffolk and Norfolk this summer.
Taxi driver Rob Hook has been watching the builders at work in London Road North.
"Yesterday they put a lintel in and cut the wall above it - now they've [strengthened] both sides with wood and framing," he said.
"Now they're busy cutting the wall around it... the whole section of wall with the mural on it."