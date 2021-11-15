Babergh district council's £6.36m bid for levelling-up cash rejected
- Published
A £6m bid for the government's levelling-up cash has been rejected.
Babergh District Council in Suffolk wanted £6.36m to upgrade bus junctions around the Hamilton Road quarter.
The council said the improvements would enable a revamp of the Borehamgate shopping centre and bus station area.
Under the scheme, local authorities can apply for money for regeneration and transport plans. Babergh's bid was refused by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).
Michael Holt, Babergh District Council's Conservative cabinet member for economic growth, said: "We are actively exploring alternative funding options and opportunities to deliver these important improvements for the benefit of the town."
A meeting with the government to gain feedback is expected soon, and the DLUHC confirmed that unsuccessful bidders could re-submit in future rounds.
Work on the Hamilton Road quarter, featured in Sudbury's Vision for Prosperity in 2018, includes homes, a cinema, restaurants and other leisure and retail offerings.