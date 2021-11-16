Banksy: Lowestoft artwork to be auctioned in US
- Published
A Banksy mural removed from the wall of a former shop will go on sale in the US, auctioneers have said.
The work, of a child with a crowbar, originally next to a sandcastle and lifted paving slab, appeared in August.
Workmen were at the scene on Sunday and removed it from the wall in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Julien's Auctions in California said it "could fetch between $200,000 to $400,000, but the sky is the limit with the current values of Banksy".
The work was one of 10 pieces created in Norfolk and Suffolk by the elusive street artist over the summer.
The former electrical shop in London Road North, had been on the market for £300,000 when the work appeared, but was re-listed for £500,000 after Banksy confirmed the work was part of his "Great British Spraycation" series.
Art dealer John Brandler from Brentwood, Essex, said the authorities had "missed an opportunity" to keep it for the town and should have purchased the property.
Mr Brandler, who owns several Banksy pieces, including the hula-hooping girl, originally sprayed on a Nottingham wall, said he did not expect the Lowestoft mural to return to the UK.
"Lowestoft was given a gift by Banksy; a golden opportunity to bring thousands of tourists into the town and help the local economy. It's a missed opportunity," he said.
The artwork, along with other murals near the railway station, on the beach and in a park in nearby Oulton Broad, has drawn crowds to the town.
At the weekend Miles Barry, chairman of Easterly Artists, said he was concerned about its removal and final destination.
"If it's being removed to be displayed in a more prominent location within the town in an artistic context, then that's lovely," he said.
"If it's because the owner realised having it in location adds £200,000 to the value of the property but having it for auction… it could possibly fetch a great deal more - then that's a different situation."
"It's a great shame - it's not just about the painting on the wall... there's a social comment there about resources."
The BBC has attempted to contact both East Suffolk Council and the owner of the building for comment.