Fly-tipping focused on seven areas in West Suffolk, council says
Three-quarters of fly-tipping in West Suffolk in the past three months happened in just seven areas, figures showed.
West Suffolk Council recorded 133 incidents between 1 July and 31 September.
The council said the regular spots were in housing estates in Mildenhall, Nowton, Clements, Chalkstone, Chimswell, Brickfields and All Saints.
It added that residents were not necessarily responsible.
Overall, the number of incidents was down from the 208 reported in the same period last year, reports the Local Democracy Report Service.
The data was only for instances reported by the public or staff to the council, and does not include those which were not reported to the authority.
But the council said 75% of incidents were located "within a small number of housing estates" across the district.
A spokesman from the authority said: "We would remind fly-tippers or people who employ someone to get rid of their waste without checking they are a registered waste carrier that there are severe penalties for dumping rubbish and we will enforce.
"Where there are areas of concern we will and are carrying out targeted work."
The authority said it investigated all incidents reported to it, and carried out 270 duty of care inspections of businesses where they were asked to demonstrate how they disposed of waste.
It also issued 25 warning letters and three fixed penalty notices of £200 for those tipping their rubbish in that time.