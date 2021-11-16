Elveden: Second arrest after female jogger attacked
Detectives investigating the attempted sexual assault of a jogger found lying unconscious on a pavement have arrested a second man.
The young woman was hit over the head on London Road in Elveden, Suffolk on Tuesday, 9 November, by a man who tried to pull down her leggings.
A man in his 30s, arrested on suspicion of sexual assault, has been bailed by police until next month.
Another man was arrested on Friday and also bailed.
He was from Thetford, Norfolk, aged in his 30s and also arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.
The jogger was attacked sometime between 11:00 and 12:00 GMT and was taken to hospital where she was treated, but later discharged.
Police said the suspect was described as male, white, approximately 5ft 9ins (1.7m) tall, and had brown stubble.
He was heard speaking with an English accent and was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.
