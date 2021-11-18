Suffolk: Yoxman sculpture to be installed as a landmark off A12
A giant bronze statue of a man is being installed near a major road in Suffolk.
The 26ft (7.9m) tall Yoxman statue, will stand near the A12 at Cockfield Hall in Yoxford.
Sculptor Laurence Edwards said it is one of the largest bronze pieces to be cast in England in recent years and is "a Green Man for our age".
"[He is] a lightning rod for loads of issues about ecology and what we are doing to this planet," he said.
The eight-tonne statue is being transported flat on a lorry from the foundry at Halesworth Industrial Estate to the grounds of the private estate of Cockfield Hall where it will be craned upright into its final position.
Mr Edwards, who has been working on the project for four years, has said it will be "completely in sync and in harmony with the local landscape".