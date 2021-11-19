Overturned lorry closes the A14 out of Felixstowe
A stretch of the main route from Felixstowe is closed after a lorry overturned.
National Highways said the crash near the Seven Hills Interchange on the A14 in Suffolk happened at about 05:30 GMT.
It said the dual carriageway was closed westbound between junction 59 at Trimley St Martin and junction 58, which joins the A12.
National Highways described the incident as "severe" and said it expected the road to be clear by 9:30.
