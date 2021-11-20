Door-to-door vaccine drive in Ipswich to tackle low jab rate
Health advisors have been going door-to-door in parts of a town when Covid vaccination rates are low.
A month-long campaign has begun in the Westgate area of Ipswich, where only 58.5% of eligible people have had a first jab compared to 77.5% nationally.
People will be offered lifts to vaccine clinics and be given the chance to discuss any concerns about the jabs.
A bus will also tour the town to offer vaccinations without appointments.
Suffolk was named as an enhanced response area (ERA) earlier this month and has been receiving extra government support and funding to tackle Covid.
The vaccine drive, which will target a different area each week, has been organised by Suffolk County Council and the UK Heath Security Agency.
The council said it would be working with community leaders and groups to promote the benefits of being vaccinated.
A spokesman said: "It is important that people have the Covid vaccine when it is offered as we know it offers the best protection against the virus.
"For those who may be hesitant or worried, and this may be for many reasons, we are making it as easy as possible to have the jab."
The number of reported Covid cases in the week to 14 November increased in all parts of Suffolk except Ipswich, where cases fell compared to the previous seven days.
