Ipswich community group awarded £108k in lottery funding

Volunteers at BSSG celebrated the cash award to help support the work they carry out within the local community

A community support group has been awarded £108,000 over the next three years from the National Lottery.

The BME Suffolk Support Group (BSSG), based in Ipswich, said the funding would make a "great difference".

Director Funmi Akinriboya said the cash would help fund the cost of new premises and two part-time staff.

BSSG volunteers run services for young people, programmes to ease social and cultural isolation and a foodbank specialising in African foods.

"At the moment we are operating all our services from one room, including our foodbank," said Ms Akinriboya.

"This will make a great difference and gives us the assurance to provide a more sustainable service over a three-year period."

