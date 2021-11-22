BBC News

Sudbury turns fly-tipped tyres into Christmas display

The old car tyres were dumped at Monks Eleigh

A community has given fly-tipped tyres a new lease of life by turning them into festive characters for a Christmas display.

Schools, groups and businesses have decorated the car tyres that were dumped at Monks Eleigh, near Lavenham, Suffolk, for an "up-cycled winter wonderland" in Sudbury.

They have gone on display in the churchyard at St Peter's Church.

Sudbury community warden Bradley Smith said the project had been a "success".

The wardens came up with the idea when Sudbury Town Council was told of the fly-tipping incident.

More than 120 tyres had been dumped, as first reported in the East Anglian Daily Times.

Schools, community groups and businesses have got involved in decorating the tyres
The models have gone on display in the churchyard at St Peter's Church in Sudbury

Mr Smith said they expected 10 more tyre models to arrive by Friday, when the town's Christmas lights will be turned on.

"It's different and it's been really good. It's a nice project," said Mr Smith.

"After the Christmas one, maybe we will continue it on and do an Easter one."

Community warden Bradley Smith said the project had been a "success"

