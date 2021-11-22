Suffolk Fire Service response times to be reviewed by task force
- Published
The time taken for Suffolk's fire service to respond to fires is to be reviewed by a new task force.
The cross-party group on Suffolk County Council will look at the speed of response measures to support the fire service in its future risk assessments.
Latest data indicated Suffolk was behind both the England average and average for predominantly rural authorities.
The committee will report its findings in February.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the report was not being commissioned because of any particular concerns around response times.
However, Home Office data for the year ending June 2021 indicated that Suffolk's average response time for primary fires was 10 minutes and 56 seconds compared to the 10 minutes and 30 seconds average for predominantly rural areas.
The England average was eight minutes and 39 seconds.
The review will also take into consideration the time it takes for the control room to take a call and mobilise a fire engine, which is not currently included.
No operational changes were being considered as part of the project, a council spokesman added.