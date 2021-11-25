Suffolk County Council feels pressure of infrastructure projects
The number of infrastructure projects being planned for a county is putting pressure on local communities, a councillor said.
There are currently 14 Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs) in Suffolk, which is 10% of the total for the UK.
They include Sizewell C, solar and wind farms and Lowestoft's Gull Wing bridge.
The deputy leader of the county council, Richard Rout, said locals were "really feeling the toll".
NSIPs are large infrastructure schemes decided by the government and are mostly focused around transport and energy.
Although the projects can bring huge economic benefits, job creation and additional investment, the community and environmental impacts can also be significant, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Rout said: "The recognition of this strain on our communities is a key issue and the government needs to recognise that for public acceptance for these schemes to exist, there needs to be an offer to them as well."
The council's scrutiny committee is set to lobby the government on changes to funding of NSIPs, to secure more support for local authorities.
Committee chairman Michael Ladd said: "If they are nationally significant projects, why is it being left to the local authority?
"That should be a national issue and the government should be putting that funding in because they are nationally significant, not just Suffolk significant."