Ipswich gift card launched to inspire people to shop locally
A town-wide gift card has been launched to encourage shoppers to spend their money locally.
The dedicated Ipswich Gift Card can be used at a range of retailers, places to eat and attractions across the town centre and waterfront.
All About Ipswich said it could only be redeemed at participating outlets including Coes, DJV Boutique, Cult Cafe and the Regent Theatre.
The town's "visitor brand" said it hoped it would be a "welcome boost".
All About Ipswich's marketing manager Jack Cripps said: "We're really excited to be launching the scheme, particularly in the run-up to Christmas, as it will ensure more cash goes to the local economy and more people visit town to spend their gift.
"This will directly increase local footfall and spend. I would encourage as many people as possible to gift Ipswich this Christmas and give local businesses a welcome post-Christmas boost."
