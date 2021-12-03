Rare Bardwell Iron Age trumpet sells for more than £4k
- Published
A "rare" Iron Age war trumpet found in a lump of clay by a metal detectorist has sold at auction for £4,216.
The instrument, which is known as a carnyx, was discovered by Ivan Bailey at Bardwell in Suffolk, five years ago.
The only other known British carnyx was found in 1816, according to Nigel Mills from auctioneers Dix Noonan Webb.
Mr Bailey, who will share the proceeds equally with the landowner, said he was pleased with the result and was "just going to enjoy the money".
The 1st Century instrument was given a pre-auction estimate of £2,000 to £3,000.
Mr Bailey, a metal detectorist with 30 years' experience, had been turning up cartridge cases when he got a signal.
After digging down and finding the miniature carnyx, he took it to be recorded at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds.
It is just 6.2cm (2.4in) long by 3.5cm (1.37in) wide and is made from bronze.
Metal detecting and the law
- No search can begin until permission has been given by the landowner
- All finds belong to the landowner
- Any find in England, Wales and Northern Ireland that is more than 300 years old, made of gold or silver, or found with gold or silver artefacts, could be treasure under the 1996 Treasure Act
- These must be reported to the appropriate county finds liaison officer
Source: Portable Antiquities Scheme
Artefacts and antiquities consultant Mr Mills said he spotted the "very rare item" at a valuation day in Norwich.
The 1816 carnyx was found at Deskford in Moray (formerly in Banffshire), Scotland, and is now part of the National Museum of Scotland's collection.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion please email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk