Elveden: Appeal for cyclist who may have seen attack on jogger
Police are appealing for a cyclist to come forward after a female jogger was left lying unconscious on a pavement in an attempted sex attack.
The woman was hit over the head by a man who tried to remove her leggings in London Road, Elveden, last month.
A potential witness, in his 40s to 50s, cycled past the scene seconds before the attack, Suffolk Police said.
He had a short grey beard and was wearing a luminous yellow top and yellow cycling helmet.
The young jogger was attacked along London Road, known also as the old London Road and old A11, sometime between 11:00 and 12:00 GMT.
She was taken to hospital where she was treated, but later discharged.
Police said the offender was described as male, white, approximately 5ft 9ins (1.7m) tall, and had brown stubble.
He was heard speaking with an English accent and was wearing a black puffer jacket with the hood up and was seen with a bike.
Two men arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with the attack have been bailed and are due to appear before police on 7 and 11 December.
