Women scared to go out after Suffolk spiking
- Published
Two women who reported being spiked said the experience had made them scared to go out again.
Heidi Jay, 27, has cancelled her Christmas plans, saying she did not think it was safe enough to socialise in public.
Suffolk Police said they were investigating 33 reports of drink and injection spikings last month.
Officers were working with licensees and Ipswich Borough Council, the force said.
Heidi was out in Ipswich on Saturday night for a drink with a friend when she became ill and passed out, 20 minutes after her second drink - none of which she remembers.
"My friend told me the next day I was acting a bit weird. She told me to go to the toilet, the only thing I remember is being sick and apologising then I blacked out again.
"She struggled to get me out and downstairs again, I don't remember anything," she said.
The experience was "totally different" to being drunk, she said.
"I've cancelled all my Christmas plans going on ... I just don't think it's safe and I don't think anyone is doing anything about it to make us all feel safe," she said.
Ginny Hale, 50, was out in Bury St Edmunds on Saturday and also reported being spiked.
She said: "I came out of the toilets and just felt all fuzzy, like everything was cloudy around me, it was just a really strange experience."
Unable to remember anything, her friends told her she vomited and passed out, leaving her scared of going out.
She said: "I just feel really anxious to go out again, I'm not keen."
Supt Jane Topping said the force was "working hard" with licensees to make sure people felt safe when going out and that venues offered help and support to anyone reporting being spiked.
She said all reports would be investigated but added no arrests had yet been made.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk