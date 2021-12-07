BBC News

Christmas Lane and Noel Road, Lowestoft, light up for charity

Published
Image caption,
All households on Christmas Lane are said to be involved in this year's festive display

Two streets with festive names are putting on a display of lights to raise money for a children's charity.

Homes on Christmas Lane in Lowestoft and their festive neighbours in Noel Road are showing support for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).

Resident Denise Bretton said her neighbours enjoyed getting "carried away" with their displays and buying additions was "addictive".

"It's a special cause and we want to raise as much as possible," she said.

Image caption,
The Christmas light display always attracts a lot of attention, say residents

Mrs Bretton said the neighbours had been co-ordinating a display for the past six years, but things had snowballed over time.

"We've got every single house on Christmas Lane, everybody, and it's also gone round the corner, up the road, down the road and it's just so exciting," she said.

"It's addictive really, sitting in your own house you're not really looking at them so it's for everybody else really but this year more than ever I feel we've come together bigger and better than ever."

Image caption,
The event has spread out of Christmas Lane to other neighbouring streets
Image caption,
The roads are fundraising for EACH
Image caption,
Denise Bretton says it has created a real community spirit, as people help each other decorate

