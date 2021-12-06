Ipswich: Griff Rhys Jones hosts Christmas show for hospices
A one-off charity show featuring a line-up of famous faces could have sold out three times, its host Griff Rhys Jones said.
Stephen Fry, comedians Ed Byrne and Eddie Izzard and West End star Ruthie Henshall were among performers in Happy Christmas Ipswich 2 at the Regent.
It is in aid of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH).
"It's an old-fashioned variety show with some very big names, it's a fantastic line-up," said Rhys Jones.
"We've got surprises, fantastic music, singing, comedians, magic, it's all in there."
Joanna Lumley and Claudia Winkleman were among stars who could not attend but performed jokes via video link.
By curtain-up, the show had already exceeded the £70,000 raised by the inaugural show in 2019.
An online auction hopes to raise further funds with lots donated by Rod Stewart, including a signed Celtic shirt and a pair of shoes.
Speaking of EACH, Rhys Jones said: "What I get is an experience of incredible courage and human fortitude in the face of devastating things that happen to people.
"If you've got room for one more present in your own Santa sack, give it to EACH.
"That's why I'm here - let's have a special push for Christmas."
EACH said it was caring for 350 children at three hospices and in the community, and had to raise £11m each year.
"To have Griff and all his celebrity friends raising money and awareness is huge," said Kevin Clements, the charity's director of fundraising.
