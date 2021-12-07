Covid-19: Omicron case confirmed in Suffolk
The first case of the Omicron Covid variant has been found in Suffolk.
Suffolk County Council said there was one confirmed case and 16 suspected cases and contact tracing was under way.
It added that there was no evidence of community transmission at this stage.
People are being encouraged to continue practising Covid safety precautions, including getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
The council has not revealed where in Suffolk the first case has been identified.
Early evidence has suggested the Omicron variant is more transmissible.
A council spokesperson said: "At present there has been one confirmed case of Omicron in Suffolk and 16 suspected cases, with work under way to identify and isolate all cases and their contacts, and there being no evidence of community transmission as of yet.
"We encourage everyone to take precautions and step up infection control measures, including face coverings, ventilation, hand-washing and lateral flow tests when meeting others outside of your household."
One of the first UK cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant was identified neighbouring Essex in November.
Suffolk's director of public health, Stuart Keeble, urged people not to panic and to continue using common sense.He said: "There will inevitably be community transmission of Omicron in Suffolk. Like before, we will make early efforts to identify and isolate all cases and their contacts to slow down any associated transmission."We shouldn't panic. Viruses mutate and we will face more in the future. We know what to do - get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. That includes your booster jab when you get invited."Living safely is about using our common sense. As there is uncertainty around Omicron, it's sensible to take precautions. We are not saying people should stop seeing their friends and family or meet up with colleagues to celebrate Christmas."
He reiterated that people should "step up infection control measures" such as lateral flow testing, face coverings, ventilation, hand-washing and meeting virtually where possible."We know those small acts are worth it so we can continue doing the things we love, including spending time with our friends and family this Christmas," he said.
