Covid-19: Omicron case confirmed in Suffolk

Suffolk's director of public health, Stuart Keeble, urged people not to panic and to continue using common sense.He said: "There will inevitably be community transmission of Omicron in Suffolk. Like before, we will make early efforts to identify and isolate all cases and their contacts to slow down any associated transmission."We shouldn't panic. Viruses mutate and we will face more in the future. We know what to do - get fully vaccinated as soon as possible. That includes your booster jab when you get invited."Living safely is about using our common sense. As there is uncertainty around Omicron, it's sensible to take precautions. We are not saying people should stop seeing their friends and family or meet up with colleagues to celebrate Christmas."