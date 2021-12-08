Person found dead after Ipswich house fire
- Published
A person has died in a house fire which broke out on Tuesday afternoon.
When firefighters entered the property in Gainsborough, Ipswich, they found a body, Suffolk Police said.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Hossack Road just after 17:15 GMT. The area surrounding the house has been cordoned off.
Police and the county's fire and rescue service have begun a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire. Inquiries will resume today.
