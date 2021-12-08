BBC News

Person found dead after Ipswich house fire

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Emergency services were called to a fire in Hossack Rd, Ipswich on Tuesday afternoon

A person has died in a house fire which broke out on Tuesday afternoon.

When firefighters entered the property in Gainsborough, Ipswich, they found a body, Suffolk Police said.

Emergency services were called to the fire in Hossack Road just after 17:15 GMT. The area surrounding the house has been cordoned off.

Police and the county's fire and rescue service have begun a joint investigation to establish the cause of the fire. Inquiries will resume today.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.