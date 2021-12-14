Woodbridge deaths: Man killed his wife and then himself - inquest
A man killed his wife then himself at their home after struggling with his mental health, an inquest heard.
The bodies of Jonathan Metcalf, 72, and his 68-year-old wife Sally were found at a house on Cumberland Street, in Woodbridge, Suffolk, on 10 April.
They were found by Mrs Metcalf's brother Richard Card.
Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley, at the hearing in Ipswich, concluded Mrs Metcalf was unlawfully killed and her husband died by suicide.
It was heard Mr Card went to Mr and Mrs Metcalf's address after National Trust staff at Sutton Hoo, where the couple volunteered, were unable to contact them.
In a statement read at the inquest, Mr Card said: "I had a nasty feeling in my stomach I was going to find something unpleasant when I got there."
The hearing heard the couple's 19-year-old cat was also found dead.
Mr Parsley said a post-mortem examination found the cat died from natural causes.
A police detective told the hearing the "very loved" cat's death may have been a trigger for Mr Metcalf, although he said he "can't say that with any certainty".
'Everything together'
It was also heard there was "no evidence of time of death" and the pet "may have passed away after the death of Sally and Jonathan".
Allison Girling, operations manager at Sutton Hoo, told the inquest the Metcalfs "would do everything together and were rarely seen apart".
She said Mrs Metcalf had been worried about her husband's mental health.
GP notes for Mr Metcalf recorded he had recently been prescribed anti-depressants.
The coroner concluded Mrs Metcalf was unlawfully killed and died of compression of the neck.
He concluded Mr Metcalf died by suicide, and police said there was no third-party involvement.
