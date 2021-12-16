Council calls for increased police patrols for night-time economy
- Published
Increased police patrols are needed to protect a town's night-time economy, a council said.
Ipswich Borough Council wants more resources allocated to public safety and crime reduction, as well as contribution to the CCTV budget.
The request was made to the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) during a consultation on his three-year police and crime plan.
PCC Tim Passmore said all responses would be considered.
In the letter, Labour councillor, Alasdair Ross, who is responsible for community protection, said Suffolk's county town had a night-time economy to consider, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"There is a compelling argument for Ipswich to receive extra resources for crime reduction activity and improving perceptions of public safety, especially making women feel safe at night," he said.
"Improving town centre safety and police patrols during the day were requested in response to Ipswich Central's observation that concern about public safety was affecting people's willingness to come into the town centre and is having a direct and negative impact on the local economy."
He also called for the operation against prostitution to return to the town and a financial contribution to the town's council-funded CCTV, which currently costs of £500,000 per year.
Mr Ross told the council's executive committee he hoped changes would be incorporated in the final plan.
Conservative PCC Mr Passmore said there had been a "good response" to the consultation, with nearly 250 detailed replies.
"All responses, including the one from Ipswich Borough Council which was presented to their executive committee this week, will be considered prior to me presenting the plan to the police and crime panel for their approval on January 28th," he added.
The plan, if approved, will run from 2022-2025.